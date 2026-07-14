Stallions Overcome 18-Run Collapse to Earn Home Finale Victory

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions closed the home portion of their 2026 season on a high note Monday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking collapse in the opener to split a doubleheader with Douglas at Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

After watching an 18-run seventh inning erase a late lead in a 26-10 loss in the first game, the Stallions regrouped and responded with a 15-13 victory in the nightcap, earning a win in front of their home crowd in the final game at Wataha this season.

The split provided a memorable finish after one of the most difficult innings of the Stallions’ season.

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Rock Springs carried a 10-8 advantage into the top of the seventh inning of the opener, needing just three outs to secure the victory. Instead, Douglas erupted for 18 runs on 11 hits to turn a tightly contested game into a lopsided final.

The Stallions surrendered nine unearned runs in the game as defensive miscues compounded late. Rock Springs finished the game with five strikeouts while issuing nine walks, and Douglas totaled 21 hits in the comeback.

Despite the final score, the Stallions showed plenty of offensive firepower through the first six innings.

Kennan Green and Karter Duran each drove in three runs, while Green, Duran, Prestyn Harvey, Dom Wagner and Lincoln Young all finished with two hits as Rock Springs collected 12 hits.

Green helped erase an early deficit with an RBI single in the first before the Stallions surged ahead with a six-run third inning. Duran added another go-ahead RBI single in the fifth to give Rock Springs a 9-8 lead before adding another run to make it 10-8 entering the seventh.

Douglas was led by Bentley Carter, who went 5-for-5, while Tripp Crawford and Taylor Yates each drove in four runs.

Rather than allowing the disappointing finish to carry over, the Stallions responded with resilience in the second game.

Rock Springs built an 8-5 lead entering the fifth inning before Douglas answered with eight runs to reclaim a 13-8 advantage, threatening to repeat the opener’s script.

This time, however, the Stallions answered immediately.

Rock Springs scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase the deficit and tie the game at 13. Koltan Lemus, Lincoln Young and Landon Oliver all delivered RBI hits during the rally, while Dom Wagner added an RBI groundout.

The Stallions completed the comeback in the sixth when Damian Valerio lined a two-run double to put Rock Springs back in front, 15-13.

Arlo Braly shut the door in relief as the Stallions held Douglas scoreless over the final two innings to secure the victory.

Oliver powered the offense, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run double during Rock Springs’ four-run fourth inning and another RBI single during the fifth-inning rally.

Valerio earned the win despite working through a challenging outing, while also delivering the game-winning hit. Lemus, Valerio and Young each collected multiple hits as Rock Springs again finished with 12 hits while drawing 10 walks.

The victory marked an emotional finish to the Stallions’ home schedule, giving the team one final celebration with its fans after enduring a difficult summer. It also showcased the resilience Rock Springs displayed by regrouping after one of its toughest losses of the season and responding with a comeback victory in the regular-season finale at home.