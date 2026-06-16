Stallions Rack Up Hits Despite Losses in Cheyenne

The Rock Springs Stallions battled in a doubleheader Monday evening against the Cheyenne Post 6 Eagles, but came up short in both games to fall to 8-27 on the season.

In the first game of the doubleheader, both teams exchanged a scoreless first inning before the Stallions got on the board in the second. Kennan Green brought in a run on a groundout after consecutive hits by the Stallions to make it 1-0. Rock Springs could not keep up the momentum though, ending the inning with runners on the corners. In the bottom of the inning, the Eagles got a pair of walks before their first out, then knocked in two runs off a 2-RBI double to take the lead. Wagner was able to get a critical strikeout to end the inning with the score 2-1 for Cheyenne.

From there, Post 6 never looked back, adding three more runs in the bottom of the 3rd and four more in the 4th inning. Rock Springs pulled back one more run in the 5th inning, but could not generate the offense for a comeback in the opening game of the doubleheader. Lincoln Young led the Stallions with two hits in three plate appearances, while Green and Prestyn Harvey each got an RBI in the loss.

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Game two was a tighter affair throughout. Once again, Rock Springs struck first with an RBI double from Prestyn Harvey in the top of the first. Lincoln Young added to the lead in the third with a single. Cheyenne did not relent, tying the game in the third inning with a single by Nile Lacock. The sixth inning led to three runs scored by the Eagles, two of them coming off walks.

At the top of the seventh, the Stallions continued to battle, retaking the lead with doubles by Dom Wagner and Landon Oliver. However, the Eagles were able to clinch the doubleheader sweep with a walkoff double by Ryder Mitchell in the bottom of the seventh. Despite the loss, the Stallions showed their pedigree in the second game, tallying 11 hits. Dom Wagner had three hits, while Damian Valerio, Landon Oliver and Lincoln Young each had a pair of hits.

The Stallions dropped to 8-27 on the year after Monday but stay in Cheyenne to take on the 21-6 Post 6 Hawks on Tuesday afternoon. Game one starts at 2:00 p.m., with game two to follow at 4:00 p.m.