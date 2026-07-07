Stallions Return to Utah for Rematch With Tournament Champion Yaks

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions will head to Utah on Tuesday for a nonconference doubleheader against the Utah Yaks, renewing a matchup from last month’s Knight Invite in Green River.

The twinbill marks another opportunity for the Stallions to test themselves against one of the top programs they have faced this summer. The first game gets underway at 2 p.m. with the second game starting around 4 p.m.

Rock Springs enters the day with a 10-37 overall record after earning its 10th victory of the season over the weekend. Although the Stallions have endured a challenging campaign, they have continued to face a demanding schedule filled with some of the strongest American Legion teams in Wyoming and the surrounding region.

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The Yaks handed Rock Springs a narrow 3-2 loss during the Knight Invite, a game in which the Stallions matched the eventual tournament champions nearly inning for inning. Rock Springs erased an early two-run deficit in the first inning before Utah pushed across the go-ahead run in the fourth and held on for the victory.

That performance was one of the Stallions’ strongest of the tournament, proving they can compete with high-level opponents when they limit mistakes and receive quality pitching. The Stallions will look to carry that confidence into Tuesday’s rematch.

Utah went on to capture the Knight Invite championship, finishing atop the field in the annual wood bat tournament hosted in Green River.

Limiting big innings will once again be a priority for the Stallions. Several of Rock Springs’ recent losses have featured opponents capitalizing on one explosive inning with unearned runs, making clean defense and efficient pitching key areas of focus heading into the doubleheader.

While the games will not affect the South Conference standings, they provide another valuable opportunity for the Stallions to prepare for the final stretch of the Legion season and measure themselves against one of the region’s top teams.