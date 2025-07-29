Stallions Season Ends With 10-5 Loss to Rangers

CHEYENNE – The Post 24 Stallions 18U wrapped up their season Tuesday with a 10-5 loss to the Laramie Rangers AA 18U at Powers Field, finishing the summer with a 14-31 record.

Laramie struck first with a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Mason Aragon and added two more in the third on a Stallions error and a bases-loaded walk to Sam Hoyt.

Post 24 battled back in the fifth, tying the game at 3-3 on a Damian Valerio RBI single and a wild pitch. However, Laramie regained the lead in the bottom half when Hoyt drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and another scored on a Stallions miscue.

The Rangers broke the game open in the sixth, plating five runs. Diego Herrera drew a bases-loaded walk, and Ben Malone doubled to clear the bases before later scoring on a sacrifice fly.

Ryan Zotti led the Stallions with two hits and an RBI from the leadoff spot, while Valerio added a hit and an RBI. The Stallions showed patience at the plate, drawing nine walks, including three from Austin Maxfield.

Zotti took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs — three earned — on six hits over five innings.

Malone powered Laramie’s offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Aragon added two hits, while the Rangers drew six walks and turned two double plays in the win.

The Stallions end their 2025 campaign after back-to-back tournament losses to top-seeded Gillette and Laramie.