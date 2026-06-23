Stallions Seek Breakthrough Against South-Leading Sixers

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions will look to snap a 14-game losing streak Tuesday when they host the Cheyenne Sixers in a South Conference doubleheader at Wataha Recreation Area.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the second game set to begin at 3 p.m.

The Stallions enter the twinbill at 8-29 overall and 0-8 in conference play after dropping four conference games in Cheyenne earlier last week against the Eagles and Hawks. Rock Springs has not won since May and is still searching for its first victory of June.

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Tuesday’s matchup presents another difficult challenge. The Sixers sit atop the South Conference standings with a 31-9-1 overall record and a perfect 6-0 conference mark. Cheyenne has established itself as one of Wyoming’s premier American Legion programs and will arrive in Rock Springs looking to maintain its position atop the standings. The program’s recent success includes a historic 2023 season, when Cheyenne Post 6 became the first Wyoming team to qualify for the American Legion World Series and advance to the national semifinals in Shelby, North Carolina.

While the Stallions have struggled in the win column, they have continued to show flashes offensively throughout the season. Players such as Damian Valerio, Lincoln Young, Prestyn Harvey and Kennan Green have provided production at various points, while Rock Springs has remained aggressive on the basepaths and competitive in several close contests.

One area the Stallions will look to improve is limiting big innings. During their current losing streak, Rock Springs has frequently found itself battling back after opponents have put together large offensive frames early in games.

The Sixers, meanwhile, bring a balanced lineup and strong pitching staff that has helped them dominate conference play. Their ability to consistently score runs while limiting mistakes has been a key factor in yet another strong season.