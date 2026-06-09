Stallions Seek Momentum in Douglas

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions will step away from conference play Tuesday when they travel to Douglas for a nonconference doubleheader against the Douglas Cats.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the second game set for 4 p.m.

The matchup features two teams looking to gain momentum as the Legion baseball season moves into the middle of June. Rock Springs enters with an 8-21 overall record, while Douglas is 4-23.

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The Stallions are coming off a difficult conference-opening weekend, dropping both games of a doubleheader against Laramie on Saturday. Despite the losses, Rock Springs continued to show flashes offensively, collecting 18 hits across the two contests.

Prestyn Harvey, Dom Wagner and Landon Oliver each recorded multiple hits in both games against Laramie, while Lincoln Young added key run-producing at-bats during the weekend.

Rock Springs has faced a challenging schedule throughout the season, including games against several of Wyoming’s top Legion programs. The Stallions have also shown the ability to compete when their pitching and defense are at their best, recording three shutouts among their eight victories this season.

Douglas enters Tuesday seeking to reverse its own struggles after opening the year with a 4-23 record. With both teams looking to build confidence before the heart of the summer schedule, the doubleheader presents an opportunity for each club to gain ground and generate positive momentum.

For the Stallions, Tuesday’s games also offer a chance to fine-tune different aspects of their lineup before returning to conference competition later this week.