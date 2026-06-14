Stallions Set for Cheyenne Challenge

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Stallions will have little time to regroup as they head east for four conference games in two days against a pair of Cheyenne opponents.

Rock Springs opens the road trip Monday with a doubleheader against the Cheyenne Eagles, staying in Cheyenne Tuesday to face the Hawks. Monday’s games are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m., while Tuesday’s contests are set for 2 and 4 p.m.

The Stallions enter the week at 8-25 overall and searching for a spark after enduring a difficult stretch in June. Rock Springs has dropped 10 consecutive games, with its last victory coming May 25 in a 4-0 shutout of Evanston.

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Despite the recent skid, the Stallions have shown they can compete offensively. Rock Springs pushed Douglas to the brink in last week’s opener before falling 11-10 on a walk-off double. Damian Valerio highlighted that effort with a grand slam, his first of two last week, and six RBIs, while Karter Duran collected three hits.

The Stallions also produced a five-run inning in the opening game against Torrington before the Tigers rallied for a 14-6 victory. Kennan Green drove in three runs in that contest, and Lincoln Young added two RBIs as Rock Springs briefly held the lead.

Monday presents an opportunity against a Cheyenne Eagles squad that enters the week at 11-19 overall. The Eagles split a doubleheader with the Green River Knights earlier this month, dropping the opener 10-2 before rebounding for a 4-2 victory in the nightcap.

The challenge ramps up Tuesday against the Cheyenne Hawks, one of the top teams in the state at 21-6 overall.

For Rock Springs, limiting mistakes and capitalizing on scoring opportunities will be key. The Stallions have shown flashes at the plate throughout the season, but defensive miscues and big innings by opponents have often proven costly.