Stallions Shut Out in Jackson

JACKSON — The Rock Springs Stallions were held scoreless in both games of a road doubleheader Tuesday as the Jackson Giants completed a sweep with 10-0 and 5-0 victories.

Jackson used timely hitting and strong pitching performances to improve its record against a Stallions team that was coming off more than a week between games.

In the opener, the Giants wasted little time taking control. Brenden Menke drove in the game’s first run with a single in the opening inning before Jackson broke the game open with a five-run second. Wyatt Moore, Sam Peterman and David Garcia each delivered run-scoring at-bats during the rally, while Corbin Goodell added an RBI walk.

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Jackson added two more runs in the third inning to build a commanding lead.

Landon Oliver took the loss for Rock Springs after allowing seven runs on seven hits over one and two-thirds innings. Wyatt Moore earned the win for Jackson, limiting the Stallions to one hit over four innings while striking out six.

Arlo Braly and Lincoln Young accounted for Rock Springs’ two hits. Menke and Moore each collected two hits for the Giants, while Menke and Goodell drove in two runs apiece.

The second game was much tighter, but the Stallions again struggled to generate offense in a 5-0 loss. Jackson scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Peterman in the first inning before adding another in the third on an RBI single from Goodell.

The Giants’ pitching staff took care of the rest. Starter Nico Cabradilla allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings while striking out six and not issuing a walk.

Kennan Green turned in a solid effort on the mound for Rock Springs, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked four.

Damian Valerio provided much of the Stallions’ offense, collecting two of the team’s three hits and finishing 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot. Hudson Wengard paced Jackson with two hits, while Menke, Peterman, Moore and Goodell each drove in a run.

The losses dropped Rock Springs to 8-17 on the season.

The Stallions will return home Thursday to host the Utah Yaks in a doubleheader scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.