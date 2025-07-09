Stallions Split Doubleheader in Riverton, Fall on Walk-Off After 13 Run Win

RIVERTON — The Rock Springs Post 24 Stallions and Riverton Raiders traded blows in a dramatic doubleheader Tuesday, with Rock Springs taking the opener before dropping a heartbreaking extra-inning walk-off in the nightcap.

In Game 1, the Stallions erupted for a 17-4 win, powered by Landon Oliver’s five-RBI performance and a relentless offense that tallied 12 walks and eight hits. Oliver doubled twice, once in the third inning and again in the fifth, driving home four of his five runs. He also worked a bases-loaded walk to cap his big day at the plate.

The Stallions set the tone early, scoring one in the first and then blowing the game open with three runs in the second and six more in the third. Ryan Zotti sparked the second inning with a two-run triple, while Haiden Bledsoe, Prestyn Harvey, Steve Harmon and Griffen Garner each chipped in RBIs during the big third frame.

Zotti earned the win on the mound, going all five innings while allowing four runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Beau Anderson led Riverton’s offense in the opener with a two-run homer in the first, but the Raiders couldn’t keep pace with the Stallions’ steady barrage.

Game 2 proved to be a much different story. Rock Springs fell just short in extra innings, losing 5-4 on a walk-off single by Riverton’s Colter Heikkila in the bottom of the eighth.

Riverton led 3-0 after three innings before the Stallions mounted a late rally. Trailing 4-1 entering the seventh, Rock Springs tied the game thanks to clutch singles from Oliver and Harvey.

Despite out-hitting Riverton 7-6 in the second game — with Harvey collecting three hits and Oliver driving in another run — the Stallions couldn’t push across a go-ahead run in extras.

Garner took the loss in relief despite not allowing an earned run. Starter Austin Maxfield, Oliver and Garner combined to limit the Raiders to just six hits in a tightly pitched contest.

The Stallions move to 12-20 overall on the season with the split. They’ll return home to host Lovell on Saturday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Wataha Sports Complex.