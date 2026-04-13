Stallions Struggle in Season-Opening Weekend

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Stallions Legion baseball team opened its season with a difficult weekend, dropping all four games as part of Wyoming’s newly restructured and earlier-starting Legion schedule.

With the elimination of Class AA and A distinctions across the state and an increase in conference games, pushing the season forward, Post 24 was tested immediately against established programs from Cheyenne and Laramie.

Rock Springs began play Saturday with a 16-0 loss to Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers. Cheyenne took control early, capitalizing on a first-inning double by Landon McAnelly and multiple Stallions errors to build a quick lead. A six-run second inning, highlighted by a solo home run and additional defensive errors, put the game out of reach.

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Damian Valerio took the loss for the Stallions, allowing eight runs, four earned, in one and one-third innings. Cheyenne starter Braden Pearson was dominant, striking out 11 over four and two-thirds innings while allowing no hits.

The Sixers’ aggressive approach continued on the basepaths, where they totaled 12 stolen bases.

Game two Saturday followed a similar script, with Rock Springs falling 10-0. Cheyenne again struck early, plating five runs in the first inning behind contributions from Zach Hall, Demitri Cotton and Marcus George.

The Stallions managed four hits in the game, with Koltan Lemus, Kennan Green, Valerio and Karter Duran each recording one. Landon Oliver was charged with the loss after allowing five runs over three innings.

On Sunday, Rock Springs faced Cheyenne Post 6 Eagles and surrendered a combined 17-1 defeat. The Stallions briefly took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Koltan Lemus drove in a run, but Cheyenne responded with eight runs in the bottom half and added nine more in the third.

Dom Wagner took the loss, giving up 12 runs, 10 earned, over two and two-thirds innings. Lemus led Rock Springs offensively, finishing with an RBI, while five different players recorded hits.

The weekend concluded with a 14-0 loss to the Laramie Rangers in Cheyenne. Laramie built an early advantage with a seven-run first inning, aided by walks, a passed ball and an error. Defensive struggles persisted for the Stallions, as additional errors contributed to a five-run third inning despite no hits in the frame.

Dalton Raines took the loss, allowing seven runs, one earned, in two-thirds of an inning. Kennan Green accounted for Rock Springs’ lone hit.

Across the four games, Rock Springs struggled to generate consistent offense while contending with defensive miscues and disciplined opposing lineups that capitalized on walks and errors.

The opening weekend reflects the challenge of adjusting to both a higher level of competition and a new statewide Legion format, with the Stallions set to look for improvement as the season progresses.