Stallions Top Outlaws Behind Balanced Effort on the Road

EVANSTON — The Rock Springs Post 24 Stallions squad used timely offense, steady pitching, and aggressive baserunning to notch a 6-3 victory over the Evanston Outlaws in a non-conference game Thursday evening.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk to Jaden Windley, the Stallions responded in the top of the second when Kadence Latham ripped a single down the left field line to even the score.

The game remained tied until the fifth, when the Stallions broke through with a big inning. Steve Harmon grounded out to bring in two runs, and Griffen Garner followed with a daring steal of home to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Garner had a strong night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two stolen bases. Harmon, Landon Oliver, and Damian Valerio each tallied one RBI to lead a balanced offensive attack.

Ryan Zotti earned the win for Rock Springs, throwing four and one-third innings and allowing just three hits and two unearned runs while striking out two. Garner started on the mound and struck out three over one and two-thirds innings. Oliver closed the game, earning the save.

Evanston stayed patient at the plate, drawing seven walks and getting multi-hit performances from Ben Lail and Gavin Oliver. Lail, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, helped keep the Outlaws within striking distance throughout the game.

Roan Appel took the loss for Evanston, allowing one unearned run in two innings of work. He struck out three and walked one.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again Sunday in Evanston.