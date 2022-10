Brent Bien’s Pledge to Wyoming

Protect Personal Freedom

“To preserve today’s freedoms for tomorrow’s generations, I will oppose ALL actions that threaten private property rights thereby streamlining our government and reducing taxes. Additionally, Wyoming citizens will know their Second Amendment rights are secure while I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, and trust parents to make the best decisions for their families.”

Pursue Government Accountability

“To regain the trust in our state government, I will do everything I can to ensure voter integrity and end crossover voting while conducting routine budgetary and staffing audits to optimize government efficiency, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. I will ensure that Wyoming public education is completely transparent and teaches our young how to think and not what to think.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Promote State Sovereignty

“To ensure the self-determination and resiliency of our state, I will actively oppose federal actions that threaten Wyoming lands and waters, reduce federal dependency, and reduce regulations and taxes impeding private industry diversification and growth. I will act to protect our critical infrastructure from potentially harmful external influences making Wyoming safer and more prosperous.

God and God alone grants freedom, not government. By working together with common goals, we can preserve our freedoms and heritage for future generations and advance Wyoming’s greatness!”