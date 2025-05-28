Standoff South of Rock Springs Ends in Arrest Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – A standoff involving law enforcement south of Rock Springs ended without incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to Arron Healy, the Wyoming Highway Patrol District 3 public information officer, a vehicle chase started at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, on Wyoming Highway 430. The driver of the vehicle, whom Healy was unable to identify, was allegedly in a stolen vehicle and when law enforcement attempted to initiate a stop, the driver allegedly attempted to flee by driving south on the highway.

Healy said the vehicle’s driver stopped about 40 miles south of Rock Springs and initially declined to surrender to WHP troopers, which led to a standoff. Healy said the standoff lasted a few hours and ended when the vehicle’s driver decided to surrender.

Healy said the driver was then arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Healy said no one was injured during the incident.

As of publication time, recent arrests listed on the Sweetwater County Detention Center’s jail roster does not list anyone accused of eluding law enforcement and driving a stolen vehicle. Jason Mower, the public affairs director for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, said inmate information is omitted from the jail roster website if a juvenile was arrested or if the arrest relates to charges involving sexual crimes. Mower also said inclusion on the jail roster can be postposed by an arresting agency if the arrest is part of a larger series of arrests related to something such as a drug investigation and there’s a need to delay posting arrest information to not jeopardize that investigation.