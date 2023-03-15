Stanley Cornell Nate (January 11, 1945 – March 14, 2023)

Stanley Cornell Nate was born on January 11, 1945, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Stanley and Margaret Fern (Langford) Nate.

Cornell passed peacefully on March 14, 2023, at his home in Stansbury Park, Utah. He was surrounded by his family.

Cornell attended school, played football and basketball, dated and bought a car while living in Cokeville, Wyoming. Cornell loved hunting and fishing. He loved riding his horses.

After graduating from Cokeville High School, Cornell attended Utah State University for one year before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States Mission.

Upon his return home, he attended Brigham Young University where he graduated with a teaching degree in health and drivers education. He met his wife Susan Rigtrup while they were both attending college. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 22, 1969.

Cornell taught English and coached football and basketball in Ririe, Idaho, for two years. They moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where for 35 years Cornell taught health, anatomy and physiology, and sports medicine, was athletic trainer, and coached boys and girls basketball. He was Wyoming State Coach of the Year for girl’s basketball and won a state championship.

He loved his family, church, coaching, hunting and camping, watching sports, and John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies.

He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions, including, Bishop, High Councilman, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, High Priest Group Leader, and Scout Master.

Cornell and Susan are the parents of three children WendySue (Matt) Merrell, Brady (Natalie Marshall), and Trent Megan Woodland). They have 6 grandchildren: Reed, Paige, Ryan, Chase, Claire, and Sydney, and six step-grandchildren: Kaden, Conner, Carson, Reagan, Asher, and Taylor.

Cornell and Susan moved to Stansbury Park, Utah, in 2010. Cornell was a substitute teacher in Tooele County for 7 years.

Cornell’s health began to decline in 2018. He was put on dialyses in 2020, for kidney failure. Soon after he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, heart failure and had pulmonary problems.

Cornell was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, one sister and two brothers and many nieces and nephews.

A small private family service will be held at Dedrickson Mortuary in Grantsville, Utah on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Interment will be in the Spanish Fork, Utah cemetery.