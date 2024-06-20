Stanley Frolic Jr. (June 11, 1944 – June 14, 2024)

Stanley Frolic Jr., 80, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Frolic was born June 11, 1944 in Rock Springs; the son of Stanley Frolich and Lyla Husak Frolich.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1962 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Stanley married Faye Gray on December 6, 1975 in Rock Springs; she preceded him in death July 8, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mr. Frolic served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Questar for 40 years until his retirement in 1998 as a Computer Technician.

Stanley was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 and American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

Mr. Frolic enjoyed hunting; fishing; camping; computers; pool; but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family. He played for the Raunchy Coyotes and Sweetwater Coalition bands and was the saxophone player for both.

Survivors include, one son, Kyle Rote Frolic of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Chris Gresham and husband Doug of Rock Springs; one brother, Dean Frolic and wife Sherrie of Rock Springs; one sister, Debbie Grasso and husband Joe of Vermont; three grandchildren, Tiauna Gresham; Randon Gresham; Danielle Gresham; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one son, Kyle Eugene Frolic and his beloved wiener dogs.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Stanly’s memory to The American Legion Post, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.