Stanley Frolich Sr. (December 24, 1924 – December 14, 2018)

SUPERIOR– Stanley Frolich Sr. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 14, 2018, just days before his 94th birthday.

He was born in Superior, WY, on December 24, 1924, to John and Johanna (Tomazavich) Frolich, where he lived until he graduated from High School. He met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Lila Husak, and they married in December, 1943. Together they had four children. They remained married until her death in March, 1993.

Immediately after high school he went to work in the coal mines and later worked in the trona mines. Stanley was also an entrepreneur and co-owned and operated Frolic’s Enco service station and later a radiator repair shop in Rock Springs with his brother John.

In his youth, he enjoyed snow machining, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with family. He continued to hunt and fish well into his 80s. Traveling and spending time with friends and family were among his favorite pastimes.

After his retirement, he moved to Pinedale, WY. He lived there for several years, making many life-long friends and building incredible relationships with the people there.

He moved back to Rock Springs four years ago for health reasons, where he enjoyed going for rides, cookies, and making lasting memories with his family.

Stan was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1946 and was also a 70-year member of the United Mine Workers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Johanna Frolich, brothers Victor and John Frolich, sister Jeanne Tominc, wife Lila Frolich, daughter Betty Ann in infancy, grandson Kyle E. Frolic in infancy, and dear friend Betty Edwards.

He is survived by his children Stanley and wife Faye Frolic, Dean and wife Sherrie Frolic, Debbie and husband Joe Grasso, and grandchildren, Chris (Doug) Gresham, Heather (Jason) Lee, Heather Frolic, Nate (Carrie) Frolic, Deana Frolic, Kyle Frolic, Saisha (Joe) Montoya, Jackie (Mike) Jensen, Andrew Grasso, and Matthew Grasso, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held this summer.

