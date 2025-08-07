Stanley Howard Eickbush (September 12,1939 – June 6, 2025)

Stanley Howard Eickbush, of Littleton, Colorado, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2025, at the age of 85 with his wife by his side. He was born on Sept. 12,1939, in Cheyenne, to Frederick Gardner Eickbush and Marcella (Pfannenstiel) Eickbush.

Stan resided in Littleton, Colorado for 43 productive years, during which time he shared his life with his beloved wife, Ulitha (Jeanie) Blair-Eickbush. Stan and Jeanie met in 1988 and were inseparable for 38 years. They were married on Sept. 18, 2007.

Stan proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as part of the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron, supporting Aviation Weapons Systems. After his time in the military, he worked in the Telecommunications Industry as an Engineer for the Technical Support Organization at AT&T in Centennial, Colorado. He was recognized for his technical contributions, expertise, creative problem-solving and his dedication to excellence. In 1990 Stan also spent a year at Bell Labs in New Jersey, working with a team on a new product line. He retired in 1999, after 34 years of service with AT&T.

Stan continually devoted himself to his community. A lifetime member of the Littleton Elks Lodge #1650, he served tirelessly as a volunteer championing fundraising efforts for veterans, children in need, women’s shelters and other organizations. He participated in Ned Kelly’s annual fundraising event for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer and for many other causes. Through the Elks Lodge’s commitment and collective and individual efforts to help those in need during the Kosovo invasion, he gathered donations from members to assist with the needs of the children and shopped for blue jeans at Goodwill and school supplies at Walmart. A skilled chef and true foodie, he helped cook with his team for many of the Elks Lodge’s pig roasts during Western Welcome Festivities and for numerous other events.

He found joy in his hobbies, often carving intricate wooden walking sticks and small seed charms to give away. He also loved fishing, hunting, gaming, and playing league pool with friends at the Lodge. Stan was known for his thoughtful nature, generous heart, and unwavering commitment to helping others. After retiring from AT&T, he worked part time as a bartender for his Lodge, and as a personal project he prepared weekly meals for several senior Elks’ members. His quiet strength and kind spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of service and compassion will live on in the many people and causes he supported.

Stan never met a stranger. He had a gift for turning acquaintances into friends and always made others feel welcome. He had the extraordinary ability to make people feel seen, heard and loved. He was known for his infectious laughter and his dedication to those he loved. He left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered. As Albert Einstein once said, “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile,” and Stanley’s life was the epitome of this sentiment.

Stan believed in God, family and friends.

He leaves behind his wife, Ulitha (Jeanie) Blair-Eickbush and adoring and faithful dog, Blue. Children: son, Rocky Ryun (Edna) of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters: Marcella Knoll (John) of Green River, Marianne Emden of Rock Springs, Maggie Meidinger (Tom) of Rock Springs; Step daughters, Angela Blair of Cleveland, Ohio, Raja Blair of Aurora, Colorado, Raymie Bingham (Shane) of Cheyenne, Michelle Hefenieder of Brush, Colorado, his brother Leonard Eickbush (Jean) of Laramie, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of family members and a wide circle of dear friends.

Interment with military honors will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

A celebration of life in Stan’s honor will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 5-10 p.m. at the Littleton Elks Lodge #1650, 5749 S. Curtice Street, Littleton, CO 80120. Guest parking for non-members will be in the South lot only, 2645 W. Alamo, or on the street.