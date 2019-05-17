Stanley W. Bode (January 7, 1923 – May 14, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Stanley W. Bode, 96, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Mission at Castle Rock. A longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Mr. Bode died following a brief illness.

He was born on January 7, 1923 in Vallejo, California, the son of Albert Ernest and Hertha Schmockel Bode.

Mr. Bode attended schools in Watsonville, California and was a 1940 graduate of the Watsonville High School. He attended and graduated from Salinas Technical College with a Associate of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering.

He married Mary Phylis Bode in Amarillo, Texas on July 7, 1946 and she preceded him in death on November 20, 2007.

Mr. Bode was a Lieutenant in United States Army Air Corps during World War II.

He was employed as an Electrical Engineer for IMCC for thirty-eight years and retired in 1988.

Mr. Bode was a member of Hillcrest Lutheran Church; Lion’s Club International and was past district governor in New Mexico and a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life member of American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28.

He was a voracious reader and loved to read science fiction and technical manuals of any kind. He was a pioneer designing and building solid state controllers for mine belts and hoists. Mr. Bode was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include one son Philip Bode and wife Kathleen of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Stana Boyce and husband Garth of Clayton, New Mexico; four grandchildren Micci Boyce, Patricia Angelovich, Bryan Boyce and Karl Bode and wife Amy; nine great-grandchildren Spencer, Sofia, Kiko, Jake, Kelsi, Emma, Karlee, Avree and Ryann.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Ernest and Hertha Bode; his wife Mary Phylis Bode; one brother Al Bode who died on Okinawa in World War II and his beloved granddaughter Tracy Boyce.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

