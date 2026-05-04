Star Roofing and Construction – What Sets Us Apart

Star Roofing and Construction is a locally owned company serving Rock Springs and surrounding areas, built on a simple principle: do the job right, with no shortcuts.

Owner Allen Chamberlain brings hands-on experience in roofing, siding, fascia, and gutters, along with a commitment to staying current with industry standards, manufacturer requirements, and installation certifications. That allows Star Roofing to offer stronger, more reliable warranty options that many contractors simply can’t provide.

In a market where lower bids can sometimes mean cutting corners—whether it’s on materials, installation methods, or long-term durability—Star Roofing takes a different approach. Every project is completed with attention to detail, proper techniques, and materials designed to hold up against Wyoming’s extreme weather conditions.

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Allen believes homeowners deserve to understand what they’re paying for. While Star Roofing may not always be the lowest bid, customers can expect transparency, quality workmanship, and a finished product built to last.

Beyond the work itself, Allen’s journey has shaped how he runs his business. As someone in recovery, he brings accountability, discipline, and a deep sense of purpose into every job. That perspective drives him to show up, follow through, and build trust with every customer.

The focus isn’t just on completing a job—it’s on protecting the homeowner’s investment and avoiding costly issues down the road.

Services include:

Full roof replacements

Roof repairs and inspections

Siding installation and repair

Fascia and gutter systems

For homeowners who want the job done right the first time—with no shortcuts—Star Roofing and Construction delivers long-term value and peace of mind.

Call and schedule with us today:

(307) 212-0441