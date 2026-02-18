Star Stadium Expansion to Add The VOID Arcade and Bowling Areas

ROCK SPRINGS — The Star Stadium Theater in Rock Springs is undergoing a major expansion that will bring more entertainment to the city.

Construction is underway for The VOID, which is being billed as a new arcade, bowling, and food service space within the theater. According to a press release from the theater, the decision came after two years of community feedback, research and planning.

“After listening to our guests and watching how people use our space, it became clear that the community was asking for more to do,” Jonathon Crawford, co-owner and general manager said. “This expansion is our way of serving the needs of the people who have supported us so well, for so long.”

Once completed, the expansion will shift the theater into a family entertainment center business that integrates the theater with bowling and arcade amusements to create a family entertainment destination. According to the theater, the business model is gaining traction nationwide, with hundreds of theaters exploring and implementing similar integrations. The project will involve the conversion of two existing auditoriums into a new arcade space with party rooms and repurposing surplus mall space into the new bowling area. The theater will also take up additional mall space to house a new food preparation area to support a fast-casual menu and alcoholic beverages.

“I remember playing at Aladdin’s Castle, and bowling leagues with friends at Pla-Mor while growing up,” Crawford said. “Now I’m excited to offer something like this to the community where my family is being raised.”

The arcade will feature 40 machines including classic games like Skee-Ball to motion racing games. There will also be a prize redemption room with an assortment of rewards for people of all ages. The bowling area will feature a Brunswick SPARK system that brings interactive graphics and video gaming to bowling, with lanes that will be rented by the hour and will accommodate up to six players each.

The look and feel of The VOID was designed by Iron Spur Architecture while the construction is being handled by A Pleasant Construction. A Pleasant Construction has coordinated bids with several local subcontractors to keep the investment rooted locally.

The VOID is expected to open in the early summer.