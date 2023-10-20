STAR Transit Announces Service Reduction on Fridays

STAR Transit Announces Service Reduction on Fridays

Due to a continuing driver shortage, STAR Transit has made the difficult decision to reduce service.

STAR will no longer be providing transportation on Fridays, beginning Friday, November 3rd.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and we hope to be able to have drivers again
soon and bring back our service to its normal levels.

Calls for rides will now be taken until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday nights.

We are working hard to keep providing the best service we can on the limited number of staff we currently have, so please call as soon as you know you need a ride and we will do our best to accommodate you.

Please be patient with your dispatchers and drivers as they are all working hard to keep things running smoothly.

