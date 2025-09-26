STAR Transit Sees Increase in Ridership Despite Funding Troubles 

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Transit Authority has recorded its highest ridership in four years, following a sharp increase since the launch of its new app in May.

According to data from the agency, ridership in July was up 66% compared to the same month last year, with 893 more riders and 10% of the rides being ordered through the app.

Director Dwane Pacheco attributed the growth to several factors, including the app, which allows users to schedule pickups and drop-offs, view available buses and prepay fares. The app was developed by Canadian developer Spare Labs, who was credited with building the original Uber software.

In addition to the app, STAR recently added two buses that do not require CDLs to operate. Pacheco said this has made it easier and more cost-effective to hire and train drivers, helping the agency remain competitive despite limited funding and a high demand for CDL-certified drivers.

STAR is funded by federal grants, along with money from the county and the Rock Springs and Green River municipal governments to use toward a matching grant though WYDOT.

Despite reaching its highest ridership in five years, STAR did not receive its full funding request from local governments. It received about 83% of the amount it requested from Sweetwater County, Rock Springs and Green River. While STAR is a for-profit organization, Pacheco said they can continue operating for two more years at current funding levels before depleting its reserves.

According to Pacheco, 37% of STAR’s riders are seniors, 69% are physically disabled and 60% live in households earning less than $15,000 annually. A sustained funding shortfall could significantly impact seniors, low-income families and people with disabilities, all of whom make up a large portion of the agency’s riders.