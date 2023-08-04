Star Twin Cinema in Green River Announces Permanent Closure

GREEN RIVER — Star Twin Cinema in Green River announced on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that it will be closing its doors after 25 years of service.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the Star Twin Cinema in Green River’s last day of operation will be Thursday, August 10,” the Facebook post reads.

According to the post, the theatre invested over $250,000 in seating and sound updates, and remodeling projects. With inflation, however, the post explained that the theatre has found it difficult to garner a profit.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Two years ago, we invested a quarter million dollars in new reclining seating, sound and projection systems, an interior remodel and a new roof for the Star Twin. Unfortunately, inflation has brought severe increases in operating costs, which has made it even more difficult for this theatre to regain profitability,” the post stated.

Star Twin Cinema said that the Start Stadium in Rock Springs is still “booming”, and all WyoMovies Gift Cards and Studio Rewards accounts are valid at any WyoMovies location.

“Thank you for letting us serve the Green River community for over 25 years. It has been a pleasure and an honor,” the post said.

The building is listed for sale with Blaine Tate at Brokerage Southwest for $690,000.