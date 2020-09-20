Star Valley Meat Block Becomes First to Participate in State’s Food Program

CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative has partnered with Admiral Beverage in Worland to provide a refrigerated truck for Star Valley Meat Block, a participating processor in the newly launched Food from the Field program.

As a part of the program, all donated deer, elk, and moose will undergo appropriate Chronic Wasting Disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system. Cold storage is necessary to store carcasses until participating processors are notified of the Chronic Wasting Disease test results. Most processors are extremely busy during hunting season and lack additional cold storage during the time they are waiting on test results; the refrigerated truck will allow additional space for carcasses to be stored.

“When we raised the funds for Food from the Field, we anticipated additional charges for necessary components such as refrigerated trucks but Admiral Beverage not only donated then truck but the driver and fuel to get it from Worland to Star Valley and back. This kind of generosity demonstrates the level to which Wyoming residents are committed to taking care of their neighbors,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Star Valley Meat Block located in Afton was the first processor to sign on to participate in Food from the Field. This family-owned business is committed to serving their community and works closely with Wyoming Hunger Initiative Southwest Regional Director Sierra Mitchell of the Afton Food Pantry year round to serve families in need.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Field is to utilize Wyoming resources to combat food insecurity. The program complements existing donation efforts around the state and the increased collaboration between agencies offers a framework for more processors to participate.

About Admiral Beverage

It is the mission of Admiral Beverage to be an effective partner in the communities that they serve by

meeting the needs of business partners (owners, customers, employees and organization) by producing and distributing high quality products with superior service.

About Star Valley Meat Block

“THE BLOCK” Star Valley Meat Block & Cold Storage LLC is a family owned business serving as Western

Wyoming’s complete custom meat market and premier wild game processing company. Their wild game

and custom processing serves hunters from all over the world that arrive to hunt in the grandeur and

splendor of the last best place. The Block is continuing the tradition of Dana Cold Storage, Inc. (“Dana’s”)

business, which has been in meat processing business for over forty (40) years.

About Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org.