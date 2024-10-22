Star Valley, Natrona Dominate Regional Cross Country, Green River and Rock Springs Show Resilience

ROCK SPRINGS — The regional cross-country meet saw strong performances across the board, with Star Valley and Natrona County leading the charge in the boys’ and girls’ divisions. Both Green River and Rock Springs athletes held their own against the powerhouse teams, with several individual highlights.

In the boys’ varsity 5000-meter race, Green River’s top finisher was senior Jordan Andrew, who crossed the line in 28th place with a time of 18:19.20. Jesse Kimble followed closely behind, finishing 39th at 19:09.60. Rounding out Green River’s scoring lineup were Tavin Vendetti (44th, 19:38.00), Hunter Rushing (46th, 19:45.60), and Brake Covington (49th, 20:00.80). Despite a tough field, Green River finished 7th as a team with a score of 206.

Rock Springs’ top runner was junior William Maes, finishing in 34th place with a time of 18:44.80. Teammates Owen Berry (42nd, 19:26.90) and Kenneth Knox-Zanetti (45th, 19:43.80) followed, leading Rock Springs to an 8th-place team finish with 216 points. Other key contributors for Rock Springs included Lincoln Young (47th, 19:51.50) and Jake Swensen (48th, 19:57.40).

Star Valley dominated the boys’ race, with senior Jase Burton taking the individual title with a blistering time of 15:56.80. Star Valley also claimed the team title, placing five runners in the top 16 and scoring 40 points.

On the girls’ side, Green River’s Isabelle Murdock led the Wolves, finishing 14th overall with a time of 21:10.60. Ellie Quiroz (33rd, 22:16.70) and Meeka Iwen (38th, 22:45.90) helped secure a 6th-place team finish for Green River, which scored 176 points. Lily Murdock (45th, 25:26.20) and Kaylee MacLagan (46th, 26:04.10) rounded out the Wolves’ top five.

Rock Springs was led by Aria Wheeler, who clocked 20:41.90 to finish 9th overall. Despite Wheeler’s strong individual effort, the Tigers finished 7th as a team with 183 points. Additional scorers for Rock Springs included Deagyn Sperry (36th, 22:37.60), Rachel Wallendorf (43rd, 24:31.60), Ellisa Neuenschwander (47th, 26:21.30), and Bella Knox-Zanetti (48th, 26:54.20).

Jackson Hole’s Madison Antonino secured the girls’ individual title, winning the race in 19:08.30. Jackson Hole also dominated the team standings, winning with just 27 points as they placed five runners in the top 10.

Both Green River and Rock Springs athletes will now turn their focus to the upcoming state meet, where they will look to build on their regional results and end the season on a high note.

Check out some photos of the regional runners below.