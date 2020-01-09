Start the New Year Healthy by Quitting Tobacco

“New Year, New Me”; at least that is everyone’s motto right?

Making a New Year’s Resolution is a tradition that has been around for ages.

This might include going to the gym every day, or not eating fast food. For others, it may be quitting an addictive behavior, such as using tobacco products.

According to the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 18.8% of adults used tobacco products throughout Wyoming.

With the use of ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery systems) such as JUULS, vapes, and e-cigarettes rapidly increasing, the number of adolescents using tobacco products is increasing. According to the Prevention Needs Assessment, nearly 39% of Sweetwater County high school students reported vaping within the last 30 days.

Using tobacco products including ENDS can increase your risk of cancer, heart disease, and strokes.

