Start the New Year Healthy by Quitting Tobacco

“New Year, New Me”; at least that is everyone’s motto right?
New Year’s Resolution is a tradition that has been around for ages. Individuals often choose an undesired trait or behavior that they would like to change.
This might include going to the gym every day, or not eating fast food. For others, it may be quitting an addictive behavior, such as using tobacco products.
In 2015 according to the Wyoming County Tobacco Survey, 19% of adults smoked tobacco products throughout the state.
In 2016, 25% of adults in Sweetwater County admitted to smoking tobacco products.
Using tobacco products can increase your risk of cancer, heart disease, and strokes.
Make 2019 the year you put your healthiest foot forward.
