State and Local Leaders Celebrate $43 Million Renovation at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Jim Wamsley and Devon Brubaker

ROCK SPRINGS Governor Mark Gordon, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, and other local officials gathered Friday at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to celebrate the completion of a nearly $43 million renovation project.

The event marked the official opening of the remodeled terminal, a years-long effort that modernizes infrastructure and expands amenities. The remodel includes a baggage carousel, jet bridge, expanded waiting area, and more.

Airport Director Devon Brubaker, Fire Chief Jim Wamsley, and other community leaders also attended the ceremony, emphasizing the project’s regional economic impact and long-term potential.

“This is a keystone to what is one of the areas that is going to make a difference for our country,” Gordon said during his remarks. “There is a spirit here that says we can make it happen, we will make it happen.”

