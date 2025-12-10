State Aspirations Drive Rock Springs Tigers Into New Season

ROCK SPRINGS — With unfinished business from a year ago, the Rock Springs Tigers boys basketball team enters the 2025–26 season with a clear objective and a renewed sense of urgency.

Head coach Lennon Spence said everything begins with postseason qualification.

“Our focus is to compete at the state tournament,” Spence said. “To give ourselves that opportunity, we must finish in the top four at the Regional Tournament. Our short-term goal is simple: perform well enough to qualify for State. Everything we want long-term depends on achieving that first step. The long-term goal is to win a state championship, and we must put ourselves in the best position possible to make that happen.”

That mindset has carried into preseason practices, where Spence has seen strong competitiveness across the program.

“At all four levels, we have been very competitive in regard to how we practice with and against one another,” he said. “We have a solid group of upperclassmen that have set the standard for how we expect everyone to compete and play. It is a very high-energy level group of kids at all levels.”

Continuity within the coaching staff played a major role during the offseason, allowing the program to focus on fundamentals and consistency.

“We focused on our overall communication as a staff because it starts with us,” Spence said. “Then, we have established a very solid workout regime with how we have utilized the weight room and gym time to focus on our skills and fundamentals. With having a full offseason with the same coaching staff, it made things flow seamlessly to start the year.”

That continuity extended through the spring, summer and fall.

“We built our continuity, consistency and stability over the spring, fall and summer,” Spence said. “Coach Justinak really stepped up big time for our program because she was able to overtake during my absence this year with having a newborn son. She really did a great job of connecting, and creating a solid and stable unit for us to compete with and get better over the summer.”

Returning players have embraced that stability and helped establish expectations within the gym.

“They have the understanding that if we want to compete for the state tournament, then it starts with having consistent, competitive and disciplined practices,” Spence said. “There is no time to waste and we have to be effective, efficient and diligent with everything we do. The returning players have set the standard on what the coaches expect and want from everyone.”

On the court, Spence expects noticeable growth at both ends.

“There will be big improvements with our transition offense, and how we will defend teams,” he said. “The defensive fundamentals have been a primary focus for us, as well as understanding the assignment on defense.”

Younger players have also shown the ability to adapt to varsity-level expectations.

“The younger players have done a great job adapting to the new environment,” Spence said. “At all levels, we have highly skilled players, but now it is our jobs as coaches to create the opportunity for them to blossom. Our seniors have done a great job of leading by example.”

Among those veterans is Boston James, whom Spence said brings more than athleticism to the floor.

“Boston James is an exceptional human being,” Spence said. “He is a great basketball player, but how he carries himself as a human is a joy to watch. He is someone who does not take the easy route on anything, he uplifts his teammates and coaches, he is an above average student in the classroom, and he does some of the most athletic things you will ever see on a basketball court. The best part about Boston is that he is as unselfish of a player as anyone I have coached. He wants to involve his teammates, and he wants to win at the same time.”

Leadership, Spence said, has been shared throughout the senior class.

“Every single senior has done a great job of stepping up vocally and also by example,” he said. “It is hard to pick one or even a few players. Many have taken the leadership role for us.”

As a group, speed and basketball intelligence stand out as defining traits.

“This is one of the fastest teams you will see this upcoming season, and this is also a very high basketball I.Q. group of players,” Spence said.

For the Rock Springs community, Spence said expectations should center on effort and competitiveness.

“Expect a fun group of teams at all levels,” he said. “We are ready to compete anytime, anyplace and for any reason. These guys love to play basketball and I cannot wait for everyone to see them on the court. I speak for everyone on our team… we just want to make the community proud of RS Basketball. We failed at our mission and goal last year to make the state tournament and continue on our quest to put one next to the 1976 championship banner. We have adjusted, made the changes and are ready to execute our plan. Go Tigers!!”