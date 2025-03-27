State Bank is Serving Southwest Wyoming’s Mortgage Needs

State bank would like to introduce Judy Osborne, a senior mortgage advisor.

Judy moved from central Illinois to Evanston, WY in 1994, and then to Rock Springs in 2014. She’s had a successful career in the sales, finance and real estate profession and was recognized as a top performer by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage for many years. “I’ve worked for the big banks and am now excited to share my expertise on a more personal level with the local community at State Bank!”

Judy is dedicated to helping customers throughout the entire process. The term “banker hours” never applies. If you have a question on nights or weekends, please don’t hesitate to reach out. While she agrees the loan process isn’t the fun part of purchasing a home, she strives to make it a smooth process for her customers. Trust in her experience to help make your dream of home ownership come true!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In her spare time, Judy enjoys boating at Flaming Gorge, fly-fishing and pickleball. She is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs and serves as the Treasurer for the Sweetwater Station HOA.

You can contact her at 307-679-6986

About State Bank:

State Bank was established in 1997 by a group of local individuals who wanted to provide Southwest Wyoming with a bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the community.

The bank was founded on the belief that banking should be a personal experience. That belief persists to this day. We take the time to get to know each of our customers on a personal level. Every individual and business is unique, and your banking solutions should be as well.

As a community bank, we take pride in our role as responsible corporate citizens, and we are committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve.

At State Bank, our team delivers the upper echelon of customer service paired with financial solutions designed to help our customers achieve their financial goals.