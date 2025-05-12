State Berths on the Line as Regional Soccer Tournament Kicks Off in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament begins Thursday in Green River and for both the Wolves and Tigers, it’s win or go home. With only the opening-round winners advancing to the state tournament next week, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Sweetwater County’s boys and girls soccer programs.

Green River’s boys team enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 Riverton at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wolves Stadium, located next to Lincoln Middle School. A win would send Green River to a Friday semifinal matchup against top-ranked Jackson at noon at Wolves Stadium.

Rock Springs, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 6 Star Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday at Green River High School. The Tigers come in with momentum after a 5-0 victory over Green River to end the regular season and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason. If Rock Springs wins, they’ll face the winner of No. 2 Kelly Walsh and the No. 7 seed, which will be either Evanston or Natrona County, in Friday’s semifinal at noon.

On the girls’ side, No. 5 Green River faces a crucial opening-round test against No. 4 Natrona County at noon Thursday at Wolves Stadium. The Lady Wolves played NC to a 3-3 draw May 3, and a win this time would send them into Friday’s semifinal against top-seeded Kelly Walsh at 10 a.m. at the same venue.

Rock Springs, the No. 6 seed, will challenge No. 3 Riverton at noon Thursday at Green River High School. The Lady Tigers are seeking redemption after a tough regular season and would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Jackson and the No. 7 seed, either Evanston or Star Valley, on Friday if they secure the upset.

All eight boys and girls teams in the 4A West are playing for just four spots at state. Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s placement games will determine regional seeding, but for now, the mission is clear: win the first one, or the season is done.