State Bound Wolves Ready for Gillette

GILLETTE — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves will begin their run at the Wyoming Class 4A State Soccer Tournament on Thursday, with both teams opening play at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

The Lady Wolves will face Laramie at 2 p.m., followed by the Wolves taking on Cheyenne Central at 4 p.m.

Both Green River teams enter the tournament after finishing third at the 4A West Regional Tournament in Jackson last weekend, securing the No. 3 seeds from the West Conference.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by:

For the boys, the winner of Thursday’s matchup against Cheyenne Central will advance to the semifinals Friday at 4 p.m. at Campbell County High School against the winner of Jackson and Campbell County. The loser will move into the consolation bracket and play the loser of that same Jackson and Campbell County game, Friday at 11 a.m. at Thunder Basin High School.

On the girls side, the winner of Green River’s match against Laramie will advance to Friday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. at Campbell County High School against the winner of Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central. The losing team will also continue into consolation play Friday at Campbell County, playing the loser of that same matchup.

Championship Saturday will conclude the tournament, with the girls title match scheduled for 4 p.m. at Thunder Basin High School and the boys championship set for 6 p.m.

Green River enters state after an eventful regional tournament that tested both teams in pressure situations.

The Wolves boys opened regionals with a defensive battle against Natrona County that remained scoreless through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods before advancing in a shootout. In Wyoming 4A soccer, regular season matches can end in ties, but postseason games require overtime and penalty kicks if necessary to determine a winner.

Green River won the shootout 4-1 to secure a berth at state.

The Lady Wolves also advanced with a strong regional showing, defeating Sweetwater County rival Rock Springs 4-1 behind a hat trick from Isa Vasco before eventually bouncing back from a semifinal loss to finish third at regionals with a 4-0 win over Riverton.

The Wolves boys also rebounded after a semifinal defeat, beating Riverton 5-1 in the third-place match. Tommy Vasco, Braxton Doak, Niko Macias and Nathan Saldivar all contributed goals as Green River secured momentum heading into the state tournament.