State Championship Predictions 2023

LARAMIE – State championship football is slated to begin this Friday with the 2A Championship game starting at noon. Five championship contests will be played between Friday and Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Here is a look at my predictions for this year’s championship games

4A Championship

No. 2 Cheyenne East vs. No. 1 Sheridan

Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 4 p.m.

Prediction: 28-21 Sheridan

Both Sheridan and Cheyenne East have been very dominant through the year with Sheridan going undefeated while Cheyenne East has only lost one game, which was to Sheridan in week five. The final score of that game was 44-37. The Thunderbirds were very close to taking down Sheridan and that is something most teams can’t say.

East has the best offense in the entire state in yards per game, with 469.7 yards per game. East also has the best passing offense with Sheridan having the best rushing attack in 4A. The same goes for the defensive side of the ball, Sheridan has the best-rushing defense, while East has the best defensive team overall and is also first in pass defense.

These are the two best teams in the state on paper, but many would be inclined to pick East to win this game with the No. 1 offense and defense. Many would also claim it is hard to beat a good team twice further siding with East. I am not so sure this will be the case with Sheridan.

Sheridan does something well that doesn’t necessarily show up in the stats and that is win in the trenches. You can see signs of this in the stats with the No. 1 rushing attack and defense, but they are also averaging 8.6 yards per offensive play. This is only .5 higher than East but Sheridan may just have the best offensive and defensive line in the state. This is what I think will be the determining factor and I believe the Broncs will be undefeated champions this year.

3A Championship

No. 2W Cody vs. No. 1W Star Valley

Friday, Nov. 10 @ 3 p.m.

Prediction: 24-21 Cody

Cody and Star Valley have been the two best teams in 3A for a few years now. This stayed true throughout the 2023 season as these two teams will battle for the state championship. Star Valley has been undefeated in conference and post season play this year, but Cody has had more dominant outings, aside from when they played Star Valley. Cody was defeated 41-14 by Star Valley earlier this year.

Besides the game against the Braves, the Broncs have scored at least 22 points each game and have scored 45 or more points in seven separate games. They have done this mostly by rushing the ball, logging 2,841 yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground. Star Valley has been right behind them with 2,123 yards rushing and 41 touchdowns.

These teams are evenly matched. The determining factor for me is that Cody’s defensive unit has forced 34 turnovers this year. Looking back at the Star Valley game for Cody, I think it was more of a fluke week for Cody. Most great teams have these and it’s best to get them out of the way before the playoffs. I believe Cody’s offensive unit will still have some issues moving the ball against the Braves defense but when Cody has 45.1 points per game with 67 touchdowns to just 18 turnovers on the year and a +16-turnover margin, it’s hard to pick against that.

2A Championship

No. 2E Torrington vs. No. 1E Big Horn

Friday, Nov. 10 @ noon

Prediction: 35-21 Big Horn

Both of these teams had to go through Bridger Valley’s football teams to make it to state last week, with Big Horn defeating Lyman and Torrington defeating Mountain View.

These teams represent the East, which typically likes to pass it more than teams in the West, although Big Horn throws the ball about twice as much as Torrington. This comes at an advantage to Big Horn, who stops the run well and shuts down the pass even better.

While facing a run-heavy Lyman team, the Rams held Lyman to just two scores on the ground and forced them to throw the ball more than they would have liked. This resulted in five interceptions for the Big Horn defense, with one of them going for six.

Torrington had a great win last week against an undefeated Mountain View team. This propelled the Trailblazers to state for the second time in four years. Torrington is also the only team competing this week with more than one loss on the season with three overall this year. This could come as an advantage as they have overcome the most adversity out of all the teams.

My prediction still goes to the Rams to repeat as state champions due to their stellar defensive unit and balanced offense.

1A Nine-man Championship

No. 2W Big Piney vs. No. 1W Wind River

Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 1 p.m.

Prediction: 36-30 Big Piney

Another game where it looks to be the two best teams through the season facing off for the second time this year. Wind River is undefeated this year and Big Piney’s only loss came from Wind River. The final score was 28-21

In that game, Big Piney had two turnovers while Wind River played a clean game with no turnovers. This would seem to be the determining factor as it was still a one-score game in the end.

This championship game will come down to the turnover battle again. Big Piney has nine turnovers on offense this year while Wind River is at seven. Defensively, Big Piney has forced 15 turnovers with 14 forced by Wind River.

These two teams have been closely matched this year, but I believe that it is hard to beat a good team twice and if Big Piney takes care of the football they will walk away with a close victory.

1A Six-man Championship

No. 1S Snake River vs. No. 1N Burlington

Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 10 a.m.

Prediction: 50-40 Snake River

In this championship game, we have the No. 1 team from each conference facing off against each other. These two teams have been very dominant as both teams are undefeated in conference play this year.

These schools have been very close in offensive yards per game with 480 for Burlington and 478 for Snake River. Both teams have put up a lot of points this year as well, with Burlington scoring 72 points per game and Snake River at 62 points per game.

Defensively, Snake River has the total advantage. They are first in rush, pass, and total defense. They have tremendous stats, including 91 tackles for loss when Encampment has the second most at just 60 tackles for loss. Snake River also has 19 sacks on the year and 22 turnovers, which is tied with Burlington for second only to Encampment who is at 23.

I think Burlington will still be able to score a decent number of points, but this Snake River team is very good all-around. I believe they will win it all Saturday.