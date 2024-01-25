State Child Developmental Centers Face Funding Shortfalls, May Close

GREEN RIVER – If the state’s child developmental centers don’t receive an external cost adjustment by the Wyoming Legislature, early childhood screening and development services could be jeopardized.

The Child Development Services of Wyoming claims child development centers throughout the state will begin to close without the funding increase. The organization says centers were receiving an average of $8,674 per child to provide early intervention services. That money is used to cover a preschool child’s cost per year, including speech services, facility costs, specialist services, and more. Despite a $4 million cost adjustment in 2022 that was distributed throughout the state during the 2022-2024 biennium, those managing the centers say it isn’t enough.

“For us that was a drop in the bucket,” Patti Boyd, the executive director of Children’s Learning Center of Teton County said. “Without a substantial increase in the funding, I’m afraid in our region we will not be able to continue as is and we may have to discontinue services altogether.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center isn’t in danger of closing, Niki McKenzie, the assistant director of the center, told SweetwaterNOW. She said the center may have to look at areas to cut back, but partnerships the center has forged with local industries have helped it navigate the funding shortfalls it has seen from state dollars not meeting its needs. Recent donations to the center have come from Church and Dwight and Tata Chemicals. However, McKenzie said other centers, such as the center in Teton County, will face closure.

State statutes require child development centers be funded similar to school districts, but critics say that isn’t happening. Additionally, child developmental centers are required to provide for special education the same way the state’s school districts are. Data provided to SweetwaterNOW by McKenzie suggests the state is more than $16 million behind with its funding to the state’s child development centers and what funding they do receive doesn’t keep up with inflation and cost of living increases.

The centers are looking for support to an external cost adjustment that was included in the Wyoming Department of Health’s budget proposal.

“We are simply pleading to state leadership, legislators, and for those that care about Wyoming’s young children, of what has become a crisis. The state of Wyoming is out of compliance with its own state statute and the loss of these programs will be out of compliance with IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) federal regulations. I feel that the Wyoming way is to take care of each other and without these services the future for our young children is really in jeopardy,” Boyd said.