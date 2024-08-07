State Flag to be Flown at Half Staff in Honor of Carl Maldonado

CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Sweetwater County from sunrise to sunset on Aug. 15 in honor and memory of Carl A “Charlie” Maldonado.

Maldonado represented Sweetwater County in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1983-1988 and in the Wyoming Senate from 1989-1994, serving as Minority Whip from 1993-1994. He also served on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners from 1995 to 2002. He passed away June 30, 2024.