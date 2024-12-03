State Flag to be Lowered in Sweetwater County in Recognition of Roy Lloyd

The Wyoming State Flag will be lowered to half staff Dec. 11 out of respect and recognition of Roy Lloyd, former Sweetwater County commissioner. SweetwaterNOW file photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming State flag will be lowered on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in respect and recognition of Roy Lloyd and his service to Sweetwater County as a county commissioner from 2019 to 2023.

The Sweetwater County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday morning recognizing Lloyd’s service and ordering for the Wyoming flag to be lowered to half staff at all Sweetwater County and local facilities, from sun up until sun down. Lloyd passed away Nov. 21, 2024 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The resolution reads, “Roy Lloyd served Sweetwater County through his tireless support of youth activities, including 4-H, Project Hope, Green River Grapplers—where he was a president, board member, coach, and official— Green River Youth Football League—president, board member, and coach for 9 years— and an announcer for the Green River High School football and wrestling teams, as well as the former voice of the Tigers for WyoRadio.”

The resolution recognizes his work with Sweetwater County’s disabled community work with Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center, NowCap, Opportunities Inc., and the Rock Springs Council on Disabilities.

“Roy made a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities and acquired brain injuries,” Chairman Keaton West read from the resolution. “Roy Lloyd had a big voice and an even bigger heart that he put to good use serving the people of Sweetwater County.”

The commissioners expressed their condolences to Roy’s wife, Heidi, and children Jorie, Kaden, Kamilyn, and Jakob, as well as the rest of his family and his many friends. The commissioners shared their sorrow, condolences, and thoughts on Lloyd during the meeting.

“Roy was a dedicated public servant who loved Sweetwater County. I’ve probably shared with all of you why I made the decision to run for Sweetwater County commissioner almost three years ago, you all know how difficult it is to put your name on a ballot… What you probably don’t know is that the first person after [my wife] Teresa, of course, that I shared my decision to run with was Roy,” Commissioner Island Richards said. “I had a lot of conversations with him in the past about the job of commissioner and what it took to be a good commissioner, and he was always encouraging me to run. So when I decided to put my name on the ballot, it was important to me that Roy knew that I wasn’t running to run against him. While I’ve enjoyed working with all of you and think that we make a great team, I would have also enjoyed working with Roy as a fellow commissioner. I’m sorry that we never got that chance.”

“I had the privilege to work with Roy during his time as commissioner and can state without reservation that he worked very hard for Sweetwater County. Roy was extremely well liked and will be missed greatly throughout this entire community,” Commissioner Robb Slaughter said.

“He was truly a friend, he supported my endeavors as well as my wife’s. He was always a great supporter, upbeat, always trying to find a positive way of looking at things. Rest in peace, my friend,” Commissioner Taylor Jones said.

“My heart goes out to Heidi and all of Roy’s family, and I hope they gain some comfort in the fact that Sweetwater County is a better place for having had Roy in it,” Richards said.