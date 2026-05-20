State Meet Awaits Sweetwater Programs

CASPER — Sweetwater County’s track and field teams will converge on Casper this week as Rock Springs, Green River and Farson-Eden prepare for the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships beginning Thursday.

Farson-Eden will compete in the 1A classification, while Rock Springs and Green River will race in the 4A field during the three-day meet scheduled for May 21-23.

The Pronghorns enter state following a strong showing at the 1A-2A West Regional Meet in Shoshoni, where both the boys and girls teams finished fifth overall. Farson-Eden’s boys were led by Kole Johnson, who earned all-conference honors after winning the 200-meter dash in 23.08 and the 400 in 52.16. Johnson also added a runner-up finish in the 100 at 11.52.

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Jeff Goodwin also claimed an all-conference title for Farson-Eden after winning the boys shot put with a throw of 47-10.75. He added a second-place finish in the discus at 156-5.

On the girls side, Sophia Goicolea placed third in the 100-meter dash, while Cadence Jones took third in the 3200. Aubrey Boodleman added fourth-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200, and Saige Baker qualified for state in the 800. Farson-Eden’s girls sprint medley relay team of Boodleman, Baker, Goicolea and Jones also placed third at regionals.

Rock Springs heads into the 4A state meet after finishing seventh in the boys standings and seventh in the girls standings at the 4A West Regional Meet in Star Valley.

The Tigers were led by Brianna Dale, who placed second in the girls pole vault at 11 feet. Trace Walker added a second-place finish in the boys pole vault at 13-6 and took third in the 400-meter dash in 51.12.

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Green River will also send several athletes to Casper after a strong regional showing. Alayna Kellhofer earned a qualification in the girls triple jump after placing fourth at 35-7.75 at regionals, while Sophia Arnold and Amanda Davis qualified in the girls’ throwing events.

Athena Clement excelled at regionals in the girls high jump after clearing 4-11, and Green River also received strong regional performances from its throwers and jumpers throughout the meet.

Competition begins Thursday afternoon with the 3200-meter finals and multiple field events. Preliminary races in the hurdles begin Thursday evening, while relay finals in the sprint medley close out the first day.

Friday’s schedule includes finals in the 800, relay races and additional preliminaries before Saturday concludes the championships with sprint finals, field-event championships and the 1600 relay finals.

For the full schedule, click here.