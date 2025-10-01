State Protocols in Place for Potential Federal Shutdown

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is monitoring the potential shutdown of the federal government, which will occur if Congress fails to reach a budget resolution effective Oct. 1 at midnight. He has issued protocols to state agencies regarding state employee positions that are fully or partially funded by the federal government.

The Gordon’s Chief of Staff, Drew Perkins, articulated the Gordon administration’s short-term protocols in a letter to state cabinet members as follows:

During previous federal government shutdowns, Wyoming continued to fund state employee positions that were fully or partially federally funded. The State intends to do the same for this potential shutdown.

Wyoming will cover any gaps in funding of the federal government’s commitments to state employees (those in the state budget) in the short-term, so that citizens are not unnecessarily impacted.

In the event of a protracted shutdown, Wyoming will be forced to make decisions on how best to proceed, which may include suspending federally funded contracts and programs and/or furloughing federally funded state employees.

“Any state funds expended under federal obligation during the shutdown are expected, though not guaranteed, to be reimbursed by the federal government,” Perkins’ memorandum stated. “Wyoming is not unfamiliar with the impacts of gridlock in Washington DC, and as we live within our means, the state is well-prepared in the event of a federal government shutdown.”