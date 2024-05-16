State Soccer Kicks Off in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Green River High School and Rock Springs High School are hosting the 3A and 4A State Soccer Championships this week. The first round for both classifications get started Thursday with Green River and Rock Springs both having teams in the tournament.

The Rock Springs Tigers have the first game of the three Sweetwater County teams playing Thursday. They play Sheridan at 11 a.m. at the Rock Springs Junior High field. The Tigers come into the game with a 10-7 overall record while the Broncs are 12-3-2. Both teams have a solid defense with each allowing less than two goals per game on the season.

For Green River, the girls play first at 2 p.m. against Douglas. This game is on the varsity field by Lincoln Middle School. For fans who want to watch both the girls and the boys, they will have to head up to the turf field by GRHS to watch the boys face Buffalo at 4 p.m.

