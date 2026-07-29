State Tournament Begins in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights will compete for a state championship on their home field this week as they host the Wyoming Division II State Tournament.

The tournament runs from Thursday to Monday.

Green River opens tournament play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against the Jackson Giants in the final game of the opening day. It will be the third meeting between the two teams this season after they split a doubleheader during the Knights’ regular season finale last weekend.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Division II State Tournament features a double-elimination format. Similar to the Wyoming high school state softball tournaments, teams can lose once and still fight their way back through the bracket to claim a state championship if they win the remainder of their games.

The winner of Thursday’s matchup between Green River and Jackson will advance to face the winner of Wheatland and Lovell at 7 p.m. Friday. The losing team will remain alive in the tournament and will play the loser of the Wheatland-Lovell game at 1 p.m. Friday in an elimination contest.

Hosting the state tournament provides Green River with both an opportunity and an advantage. The Knights will play in familiar surroundings while competing in front of their home fans during one of the biggest events of the summer.

Green River enters the tournament coming off a victory in its regular season finale, rallying past Jackson 7-6. The victory split the doubleheader with the Giants. The Knights finished their regular season with an 18-30 record.

See the full bracket for the tournament below.