Statement Responding to RSPD Allegations Included in Council Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS – Allegations involving a Rock Springs Police Department officer will be addressed during the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting takes place at City Hall at 7 p.m. The meeting agenda can be found here, with the meeting itself being streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel.

A statement, signed by Mayor Max Mickelson, cites unspecified allegations made against an unnamed RSPD officer, but is in response to articles slamming the RSPD, Chief Bill Erspamer, and Officer Amber Siddoway.

“These allegations are factually baseless and unfounded,” Mickelson’s statement reads.

According to the statement, officer bodycam video will be released by Erspamer which will allow “everyone to see the evidence I have seen.” The city and the RSPD also consider the matter closed.

“I also consider it closed with respect to our officer who has done nothing wrong and is, in fact, the victim of writing that violates the Code of Conduct for submissions to the NewsBreak website,” Mickelson wrote.

Mickelson alleges the false claims made against the RSPD and Siddoway have harmed their reputations, as well as the reputation of the city itself. He admits police officers are subject to a higher level of scrutiny than most people and Mickelson says he, the Council, and Chief Erspamer would not tolerate ethical breaches by an RSPD officer.

Siddoway was the recipient of recognition during Run with the Badges event earlier this year, receiving an award for her dedication as a patrol officer.

“Legitimate journalists, which are so necessary to the function of our republic, are also harmed by this sort of yellow journalism,” he wrote.

Also on the agenda are the second reading of an ordinance amendment that would no longer allow the Council to use a secret ballot in voting for candidates to the Council and a resolution that would approve $425,000 for engineering and construction services from Forsgren Associates, Inc., for the first phase of a 2024 utility project.