Stay Connected with CellOnly

CellOnly understands it’s important to stay connected during this time to work, school, and each other.

That’s why they’ve taken extra precautions to ensure guests and employees are safe.

Measures include frequent employee hand washing, frequent surface disinfecting, device disinfecting, and more.

They are now open for in-store visits, offer curbside pickup and service, and delivery service.

Customers can help keep the store safe for everyone by scheduling appointments for in-store visits online.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

What else should you know?

CellOnly store hours have recently been extended. You can always find updated store hours at cell-only.com.

CellOnly is currently waiving taxes on select devices to help make upgrading easier (see store for details).

For those working from home, CellOnly offers mobile broadband solutions as well as tablets to help keep the kids busy.