Staying Alive With Country Dance Lessons

Rosario Muething (right) with her instructors before their weekly lessons. Photo by James Riter

ROCK SPRINGS — Rosario Muething is leading the charge to keep country dancing alive in Rock Springs, offering swing, line dancing and community focused classes for all ages.

Muething took over a local class from a friend and quickly expanded it, creating a space for both beginners and experienced dancers.

“I wanted to have a place for everybody to come and dance,” Muething said, “you can have some fun, and then go back to work tomorrow.”

Instructor Dave Hall helps teach the sessions, which include country swing and line dancing. Classes start with basic moves before moving to advanced techniques, followed by practice and line dancing. Beginner lessons typically take up the first half hour of the class, then advanced lessons for another 45 minutes after. Participants are then able to put their practice to the test and dance until around 10 p.m.

Classes are open to a wide range of ages, from high school and college students to older adults. Attendance varies, with some nights seeing just a handful of participants and busier evenings drawing more than 50.

Participants pay $10 per person or $15 per couple, with student discounts. Fees help cover equipment, instructor stipends and other costs.

Muething said she hopes to expand the program to include guest instructors and additional dance styles such as two-step and ballroom, and to bring lessons to community events and fundraisers.

“The whole purpose is not letting country dance die,” Muething said, emphasizing that the style is safe, inclusive and fun for everyone.

Country Dancing hosts their dancing lessons every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m., at White Mountain Mining Company in Rock Springs.