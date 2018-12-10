Steamboat Geyser Erupts and Breaks All-Time Record

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK– Steamboat Geyser erupted at about 1:07 am on Saturday, December 8, 2018, and set a new record.

This eruption, the 30th since March 15, 2018, surpasses the previous all-time record of 29 documented eruptions set in 1964.

“The heightened activity at Steamboat this year is uncommon but not unprecedented. We have seen similar activity twice previously; once in the early 1960s, and again in the early 1980s,” Jeff Hungerford, Yellowstone’s park geologist said.

“Conversely, the world’s tallest active geyser has also exhibited years of quiescence or no major eruptions, with the longest being the 50-year period between 1911 and 1961. We’ll continue to monitor this extraordinary geyser.”

