Stella Mae McGee Noble (December 14, 1938 – August 7, 2023)

Our precious mom, grandma, great-grandma, Stella Mae McGee Noble, 84, left us to meet Jesus and reunite with her husband Ron Noble on Monday, August 7, 2023 in the wee hours of the morning. We will all miss her smile, her feisty nature and her love for our family.

Stella was born on December 14, 1938, to Leon Thomas and Cecilia Maria McGee in Paris, Arkansas. Her family moved to Superior, Wyoming and eventually Richmond, California. Stella returned to Wyoming to visit her sister and met the love of her life, Ronald Noble Jr. They were married on February 28, 1958. Over the years, they welcomed the arrival of their three children Ronald Arthur, Robin Lynn, Katherine Marie.

Mom and Dad lived most of their life in Rock Springs, Wyoming, but also enjoyed time at their cabin in Pinedale, Wyoming and their home in Star Valley, Wyoming, before retiring to Sun City West, Arizona.

Mom cherished her family; loved spending time with all of us and looked forward to a holiday, family reunion or our visits. She instilled the virtue of right from wrong and taught us to be good people. She was faith filled and was committed to her Catholic faith.

Stella, was an avid golfer, scoring multiple hole-in-ones. She spent endless hours quilting always telling us that each stitch represented her love for us. Mom enjoyed gardening and going fishing with dad. She liked to bake goodies – we all looked forward the brownie and maple bar nights. She was a force to be reckoned with when playing bridge and mahjong, and always participated in our many family card games. If you were losing a game, she encouraged you with the phrase, the “woim toins” meaning that the game could easily change in your favor.

She adored her grandchildren Geoffery, Ryann, Kasey, Nathan, Gianna, Julia, Gabriel and great-grandchildren Addyson, Emmersyn, Drake, Raine, Skye, Karbon, Kannon, Ace and Miles. It wasn’t unthinkable to find mom chasing them around the yard with squirt guns or water balloons, or playing hide and seek. We all knew that a plain white horse had to be stamped, by licking your pinky, pressing it in your opposite palm, and then stamping that hand. One of the many little rituals we all learned, that we all will miss.

Stella was preceded in death by her first love, Ronald Noble Jr.; parents, Leon T. and Cecilia M. McGee; her siblings, Delores Clouse (Norman), Elizabeth Legerski (John), Leon (Arlene), Robert; and her second husband Jean “JB” Bratton Wycoff.

She is survived by her children, Ronald A. Noble (Teresa), Robin L. Frahm (Rick), Katherine M. Colosimo, (John) along with her previously mentioned grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Poldi Leopoldine McGee (Robert).

Mom and Dad chose to be cremated and joined together. The family will celebrate a private service where they will place their remains in their final resting place.

She spent her final year in Colorado at Brookdale North Loveland and we would be remiss in not extending our sincere thanks to her care givers, Kelly, Jenny, Cassandra, Nate, Caroline, Shane, Gloria, Benny, Ben, Erika, Larissa, Sabrina, and Kim at Brookdale North Loveland. Additionally, we want to thank Jamie, Macey, and the team from Dignity Health Hospice as well as the team from Bloom Health. We truly appreciate your care of our beloved mom.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either:

• Dignity Hospice of Northern Colorado – check donations can be mailed to: Dignity Hospice, 400 East 84th Street, Suite W202. Thornton, Colorado 80229; note in memo: In Memory of Stella Noble

• The University of Wyoming Foundation; Ronald Noble Jr. Memorial Engineering Scholarship: give.uwyo.edu, scroll to “Make an impact at the University of Wyoming!” Select Make a Gift, in the Make your selections, select Other, then enter Ronald Noble Memorial Engineering Scholarship or the account number 10000.630545 in the Giving Priority designation box.