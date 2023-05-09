Stephanie DeVree (April 5, 1970 – April 30, 2023)

Stephanie DeVree, 53, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at St. Marks Hospital in Mill Creek, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 25 years. Formerly living with her mother and step father in Evanston, Wyoming; Wichita, Kansas; Bakersfield, California; Shreveport, Louisiana and Longview, Texas before finally settling down in Rock Springs.

She was born April 5, 1970 in Ogden, Utah; the daughter of Debra Zundel and Nicholas DeVree.

Stephanie attended Yellowstone Elementary, Rock Springs Junior High, graduating from Evanston High School in 1988.

She worked at Home Depot in Rock Springs for several years at the service desk.

Stephanie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted mother to her girls. Stephanie could light up the room with her smile and kindness.

Survivors include her mother Debra Smith and stepfather Randy Smith, of Thornton, CO; her father, Nick DeVree of Arizona; two daughters, Courtney DeVree of Thornton, CO, and Lillie DeVree of Rock Springs, WY; a brother, Cody Smith and a sister, Kayla Smith, both of Colorado; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and two nephews.

She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, May 12, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com