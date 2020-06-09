Stephanie Nomis Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged GRFD Foundation Theft

GREEN RIVER — Stephanie Nomis, 46, of Green River, pleaded not guilty to her involvement in the alleged theft of funds from the Green River Fire Department Foundation from January 2019 to January 2020.

Stephanie Nomis is the wife of Green River Fire Chief Mike Nomis, who also pleaded not guilty on May 21 for his alleged involvement in the crime. Mike Nomis has been charged with one count of theft and one count of wrongful appropriation of public property, and his trial date has been set for late August.

The couple was arrested March 2 following a lengthy investigation that resulted in Stephanie Nomis also being charged with theft greater than $1,000. The maximum penalty for this felony is no longer than 10 years in prison and a fine of no less than $10,000.

Financial records gathered through search warrants served by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in November and again in January revealed that roughly $125,000 was either missing or unaccounted for in three separate accounts used by the GRFD Foundation.

The GRFD Foundation also has a social fund that is subsidized directly from the paychecks of the department’s volunteer firefighters, according to a statement in March from the Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Nomis waived her right to a preliminary hearing earlier this year, and her trial has been set for October 5. She remains free on a $15,000 bond. Nomis is prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with any former or current member of the GRFD as part of her bond condition.