Stephanie Peterson (November 14, 1946 – December 11, 2022)

Stephanie Peterson, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Stephanie was born in Green River, Wyoming on November 14th, 1946 to Preston and Betty Roderick. Stephanie graduated from Green River High School with the class of 1965.

She married her high school sweetheart, Gary L Peterson, September 11, 1965. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2017.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Stephanie is survived by two sons: Mike Peterson and wife Lisa, Jody Peterson and Crystal Hamblin. Two daughters: KayLynn Schmitt and husband Russell, Trudy Peterson and Kevin Cuthbertson. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Gary and Jenn Schmitt, Burgandy and Kyle Warsop, Jade and Matt Twiss, Courtney and Ryan Lundgren, Preston and Rylee Peterson, Trevon and Macy Peterson, Lyndzee Peterson, Camry Peterson, Kimberly Peterson, Kaylee Peterson, Steven and Lauren Weaver, and Presley Weaver.

Stephanie also had 4 great grandchildren: Bostyn and Brodee Lundgren, Blakeli Peterson, and Emerald Twiss. She is survived by one sister, Judy Roderick and one nephew, Thomas Lowseth and several other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, David Roderick, and one sister, Charlene Lowseth.

Per Stephanie’s request, there will be no services.