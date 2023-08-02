Stephen Andrew Larson (August 30, 1950 – July 29, 2023)

Stephen Andrew Larson, 72, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 47 years and was a former resident of Nebraska.

He was born August 30, 1950 in Omaha, Nebraska; the son of Richard Tate Larson and Shirley Beth Varley Larson.

Mr. Larson attended school in Plattsmouth, Nebraska and was a 1969 graduate of Plattsmouth High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Valarie W. Veldhuis March 26, 1970 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Mr. Larson worked for FMC for 45 years and retired on January 10, 2020 as an underground miner.

A simple man. He chose to spend all of his time surrounded by his kids and grandkids, drinking coffee and telling old stories. He was also quite the prankster and would make anyone laugh or smile. He would give the pocket T-shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Valarie Larson; two sons, Jeremiah Larson (Lisa), Corey Larson; and two daughters Lora Larson and Heather Larson Carter all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, John F. Larson (Jackie); and sister-in-law, Carolyn Larson all of Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Ashton, Derrick (Jayda), Stephen Tye, Megean, Kylee, Sydney, Chance, Chevelle, Lexi, Jaxon; and one great-grandson, Keelan; two nieces;,Jennifer Shepard (Bob), Marisa Peltier (Brandon); two nephews; Jonathon; and Shannon Larson (Kaycee).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Tate and Shirley Larson. One brother, Richard T. Larson and one granddaughter, Allison Carter.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com