Stephen Anthony Owens (June 18, 1985 - June 13, 2026).

Stephen Anthony Owens, 40, a beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2026 Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Stephen was born June 18, 1985, in Cleveland, Texas; the son of James D. Owens and Betty Lowrance.

Stephen spent his school years in Green River, Wyoming, where he cultivated a love for learning and adventure. He found his professional calling as a diesel mechanic, working with dedication for two years at Mobile Transportation Group Inc.

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He married Sarah Mitchell and they were married in Fort Bridger, Wyoming and had three children from this union and later divorced.

Beyond his professional life, Stephen found joy in riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, and hunting that allowed him to connect with the great outdoors he cherished so much. Above all else, Stephen treasured the moments spent with his family and friends, leaving them with beautiful memories of laughter, love, and friendship.

Survivors include his mother Betty Lowrance of Galesburg, North Dakota; father, James “Jimmy” Owens of Indonesia; one son, Wyatt Crockett; one daughter, Annalynn Crockett; three brothers, James Scott Owens of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Robert Shawn and wife Maliha Owens of Casper, Wyoming; Michael Andrew Owens and wife Maret of Galesburg, North Dakota; one granddaughter, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Shaylakay Crockett; paternal grandparents, James “Jamie” A. and Edna Owens; maternal grandparents, Scott and Mildred Lowrance and one uncle David Owens.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Stephen’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, reflecting his generous spirit and love for animals.

Cremation will take place; a private family service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family through www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Stephen’s vibrant spirit and heartfelt presence will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace, forever remembered for his kind heart and adventurous soul.